Stanley J. Bates, age 78, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital in Williamsport, PA. He was born on November 8, 1944 in Shelburne, VT, a son of Benjamin E. and Isabelle F. (Thomas) Bates. Stanley was married to the late Karen (Tocionis) Bates who passed away on July 5, 2017. He was self-employed as a farmer and was a school bus driver for Southern Tioga School District for 32 years. Stanley was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church. He was a member of Dairy Farmers of America and served as the Vice President and President of Tioga Valley Coop for many years while he was farming and attended Vermont Tech College for Agricultural Science. Stanley was an avid bowler.
Stanley is survived by his son, Matthew (Lisa) Bates of Mainesburg, PA; two daughters, Amy (Frederick) Bolt, Jr. of Mansfield, PA, and Heather (Adam) Hubbard of Sussex, NJ; six grandchildren, Erik Bolt, Trevor (Elizabeth) Bolt, Felicia (Samuel III) Rotella, Carmen Bates, Daniel Bates, and Colten Hubbard; a great granddaughter, Olivia Bolt; a brother, Stephen (Cindy) Bates of Mannsville, NY; three sisters, Susan (Albert) Gehrke, of Ellisburg, NY, Sally (Dr. John) Schroeder of Yankton, SD, and Stacey Bates of CT; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Carrier of Leominster, MA, Lucy Cannamella of New Britain, CT, and Shirley Leverton of Middletown, CT. He was preceded in death by his wife; and two brothers, Spencer and Thomas Bates.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
