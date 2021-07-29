Stella E. Weed, 98, of Burlington Township, PA passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at the Personal Care Home of Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA.
Stella was born in Franklindale, PA on March 29, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred Swartwood Lantz. She attended Troy High School and in early years was employed by the Towanda Corset Company an Sylvania Electric in Towanda. She was later employed by E. I. DuPont in Towanda for 13 years until her retirement in 1985. Stella was a member of the Luthers Mills United Methodist Church, Towanda Senior Citizens Bowling League and the Educational Kegler’s Bowling League. Surviving are her step children, Kathy (Gary) Crane of Smithfield Township, David (Carol) Pepper of State College, PA, Jane Marie (Larry) Gerber of Las Vegas, NV, Nancy Lynn (William R.) Sergeant of Scottsdale, AZ, John Lyman Spencer of Apache Junction, AZ, 12 step grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Doris Barnes of Tennessee, her niece, Lois Somohana of San Diego, CA, nephew, Clayton (Elsie) Lantz of LeRaysville, PA, special nephew, Allen (Karen) Jones of Elmira Heights, NY, Special Friends, Marge Bidlack, Ele Madigan, Morgan and Danae Madigan. Stella was a wonderful friend. She was always thinking of and helping others. All were blessed to have known her. In addition to her parents, Stella was predeceased by her husbands, Delos Weed in 1961, Lincoln D. Spencer in 2011, and Liston D. Pepper in 2021. The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Towanda Personal Care Home and to Guthrie Hospice for the excellent care provided for Stella. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. with Pastor Dorothy Tarreto of The Pathway, North Towanda United Methodist Church, Pastor Emeritus, Pam Wright of the Luthers Mills United Methodist Church, and Pastor Vina Miller of the Saco Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Luthers Mills United Methodist Church, in care of Kathy Wolstenholme, Treasurer, 66 Luthers Mills Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Saco Christian Church, Covered Bridge Road, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Stella E. Weed. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
