A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever…. Our loving mother Stella Irene Walker, 85, of Wysox, went home to be reunited with her loving husband Robert Eugene Walker on Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 2020. Stella was born on Sept. 9, 1934 in Rome, a daughter of Newell and Ethel (Wilbur) Wilmot. She was a graduate of Rome High School class of 1952 and attended Ithaca College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in physical therapy in 1956. On June 27, 1958, Stella married Bob and together they shared many joyous memories and were blessed with five children. Her heart was broken on July 31, 1997 when Bob passed away. Stella was a member of the Rome United Methodist Church and a dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, bird watching and treasured the time spent with her family.
Stella’s memory will forever live in the hearts of her children, Curtis (Tammy) Walker, Kevin (Kim) Walker, Craig (Helen) Walker, Douglas Walker, and Michelle (Richard) Lincoln; her grandchildren, Kyle, Todd, Ryan, Cassandra, Zachary, Danielle and Alexis; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Stella was predeceased by her parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Jane and John Upham.
Stella’s family will gather on Sept. 4 and she will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery. During these challenging times for our country and community, the family requests friends to leave a message of sympathy or share a story by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. These messages will be a great source of comfort to the family in the days ahead. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Rome United Methodist Church, c/o Rosemarie Foster, 1252 Laning Creek Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Stella Walker.
