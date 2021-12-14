Mrs. Stella Sitas Hoffa, age 87, of Oriskany, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford, NY.
Stella was born in Laceyville, PA on June 5, 1934, one of nine children of the late William and Marcella Romaskicz Sitas.
She graduated from the Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1952. After high school, Stella worked at the Wyalusing Rocks for the summer, then after it closed for the winter, she got a job at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Mildred, PA There she met her future husband, Robert Hoffa, who had worked there before joining the Air Force. Stella and Robert were married December 27, 1952, in the Trinity Lutheran Chapel, Mildred, PA. They left for Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, where Robert was stationed. They celebrated 57 years together, until his passing on April 15, 2012.
Stella loved gardening and making meals for the family on the holidays. She also loved all animals, watching sports, going to McDonalds, Olive Garden, Dunkin Donuts, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Surviving:
Daughter:
Barbara Scalise (Robert) JohnsonOriskany, NY
Grandson:
Brandon E. ScaliseOriskany, NY
And numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son: Thomas Robert Hoffa, on May 24, 2015; five sisters: Adella Stevens, Marian Litzelman Worthington, Vera Champluvier, Alice Saxe, and Deleora Kinney; and three brothers: William Sitas Jr., Joseph Sitas and Albert Sitas.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA with the Rev. Phyllis Pelletier, officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 until the time of the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
