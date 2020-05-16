Stephen C. Okula, age 91, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. He and the late Audrey I. (Raymond) were married May 17, 1958 and had 59 happy years together.
Stephen was born on May 25, 1929 in Calverton, New York, son of the late Paul and Eleanor (Starzelcka) Okula. Steve was proud of the family farm where he grew Long Island potatoes. He later worked as a union laborer in the construction industry. A hard-working man Steve worked into his 70s. He loved farming and proudly grew strawberries in Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Troy and was an usher there for many years. He brought joy to the community he lived in, the aides and staff at the Bradford County Manor, and was loved by all.
Stephen and his late wife Audrey raised and showed German Shepherds nationwide and he was a past president of the Riverhead Kennel Club. His love of country music, polka music and dancing the polka never left him. After failing health took them to the Bradford County Manor, Stephen and Audrey were seen daily holding hands and watching the Catholic Channel on the television.
Stephen is survived by his children, Paul (Norma-Jeanne) Okula of Center Moriches, New York, Sheila (Richard) Wilson of Troy, Pennsylvania, and David (Shirley) Okula of Willard, Missouri; grandchildren, Allison (Gino) Martuscello, Michelle (Marcus) Redline, Brian Wilson, Brittany (Damien) Romaine, Christopher Wilson, Jennifer (Steven) Wrightson, Jeffrey DeLeree, Darlene (Allan) Chase, and Laura Okula; his great-grandchildren, Rachael Ann and Christopher Okula, Luciana and Joseph Martuscello, Carter and Greyson Redline, Tyler and Brendan Wrightson, Mara and Brook Deleree, Draven, Jocelyn, and Amelia Chase; his sister, Dolly Podlas of Riverhead, New York; a brother, Richard Okula of Riverhead, New York; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Audrey in 2018, and a grandson John Okula.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen’s graveside service was held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Exchange St., Troy, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Fr. Edward Michelini officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s memory to the St. John’s Catholic Church, c/o St. Michael Parish, 106 North Washington Street, Canton, PA 17724. Send condolences at vickeryfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.