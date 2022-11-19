Stephen D. Noble, age 66 of Gillett, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 17 at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Stephen was born May 22, 1956 in Troy, PA, a son of Tommy and Shirley (Hall) Noble. He was a lifetime farmer, enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandson. He was also a retired Assistant Chief of Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department in Daggett, PA.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 44 years Donna (Davis) Noble; daughter, Stephanie (Richmond) Havens of Columbia Crossroads, PA; a grandson, Clayton Havens; sister Sharon Noble of Troy, PA; and Brothers Terry (Linda) Noble of Millerton, PA, Tim (Julia) Noble of Millerton, PA, and Stuart (Elaine) Noble of Coryland, PA. Stephen is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 South Main Street, Mansfield PA. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM with Roger Lathrop officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 249, Millerton, PA 16936. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.