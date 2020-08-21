It’s so hard to lose someone who’s loved as we have loved you, but God and all His angels are going to love you too.....
Our hearts were broken on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 with the passing of our loving husband, father, brother and uncle, Stephen David Ayers, 66, of Troy, Pa. Steve was born on Oct. 11, 1953 in Sayre, PA a son of the late Edsall Ayers and C. Marie Ayers. He spent his youth growing up in Rome, Pa and was presently residing with his wife, Jill in Troy, Pa. Steve was outstanding cook and was employed at Barnaby’s Restaurant in Nichols and later the Lounsberry Truck Stop. Steve had a very quick wit and a ready smile. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing. He had a big heart and loved his family very much. He liked racing and was a fan of Nascar. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors hunting, was a fantastic cook, watching the outdoor channel, cooking shows and loved watching his kids play sports.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jill; his children, Brian Eugene (Heather) Ayers, Jessica Verduzco, Stephanie (Rob) Larsen, and a step-daughter, Melinda Scott (Casey Hall); his siblings, Elaine (Thomas) Comstock, Ronald (Kathy) Ayers and Patricia Coon; his grandchildren, Sidney Stackhouse, Asher Verduzco, Dakota Larsen, Cole Larsen, Kera Staats, Myna Hall, Lucas, Ava and Stephanie Lambert; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Steve was predeceased by his parents; sister, Sheryl; brother, Dan; brother-in-law, Claude Coon; and step-daughter, Destiny.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Ross, officiating. All NYS guidelines for social distancing will be practiced. Those unable to attend Steve’s service may stream it at: https://my.gather.app/remember/stephen-david-ayers. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
