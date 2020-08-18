Stephen G. Stanton passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Havertown, Pennsylvania. He was born Oct. 2, 1955, at the Troy Community Hospital, Troy, Pennsylvania, to Dr. Donald F. Stanton and the late Phyllis Seeley Stanton.
Steve grew up in Canton, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Canton Junior Senior High School. He earned a B.S. degree from Butler University. Steve served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant junior grade on the flagship USS Mt. Whitney. He attended the Navy’s Justice School in Norfolk, Rhode Island, and enjoyed the opportunity to represent the enlisted men. This experience led him to obtain a law degree from the University of Florida, specializing in patent law. He practiced his profession in the Philadelphia area.
Steve had a quick wit and could have a good sense of humor. He also loved playing games with his family and friends, from Monopoly to Risk and Rail Baron, just to name a few. While at Butler, he became interested in war games and critiqued these games for a company in California. He had an extensive collection and played each and every one of them. Steve was an avid tennis enthusiast and played every week with his four buddies.
He is survived by his wife Kim Waterhouse Stanton and daughter Olesya of Paoli, Pennsylvania; his father Dr. Donald F. (Jane) Stanton, Lakewood Ranch, Florida; sister Dawne (William) Stanton Nock, Boynton Beach, Florida, and Port Townsend, Washington; nephews Will (Heather) Stanton Nock and their children, Owen and Jamie, Davie, Florida, and Robert F. Stanton, Casselberry, Florida; sister-in-law Faith Richardson Stanton, Casselberry; cousins Alfred, James, and Gordon Calkins, Tom, Ted, and Tony Foust, and Wendy Foust Route, Edmund “Stub” Stanton and Sheryl Stanton Angove; step-cousin James (Tracie) Nichols, Leawood, Kansas; brothers-in-law Barry (Kathy), Rick (Julie), and Jeff (Liz) Waterhouse; nieces and nephews Jonathon, Lauren, Jason, Jamie, Tim, Will, Dan, and Rachel.
He was predeceased by his mother Phyllis Seeley Stanton and brother Timothy F. Stanton; maternal grandparents Guy and Alice Seeley, and paternal grandparents Charles and Pansy Kratzer Stanton; uncles and aunts Layton and Nelle Seeley Calkins and Ted and Marie Seeley Foust; uncles Tom Seeley and Edmund Stanton; cousins Craig Stanton and Mary Ann Calkins Murphy; father-in-law Earl Marcus Waterhouse and mother-in-law Jean Constance Waterhouse.
Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be placed in the Memorial Garden at Great Valley Presbyterian Church, Malvern, Pennsylvania. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Alleva Funeral Home, 1724 E. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA.
Contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Great Valley Presbyterian Church, 2025 Swedesford Road, Malvern, PA 19355.
