Stephen Green Webb, 101, former Northeast Bradford Elementary School teacher, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home in Advance, N.C., after a brief period of declining health.
Born June 23, 1919, in Lake Wesauking, he was a son of Ralph and Ethel Webb. He attended the one-room Pond Hill School, Wysox Elementary School and Towanda High School. In early years, he worked on the family farm and at Vandervort Mills in Wysox. He later sold real estate and owned a general store in Rome. Deciding to become a teacher, he attended Mansfield State Teachers College, commuting there from Rome, and taught fourth and fifth grades in the Rome, Windham and Northeast Bradford elementary schools.
Just after midnight on Jan. 1, 1941, he married Florence Brister of LeRaysville in Winchester, Va. They enjoyed 76 happy years together, raising three children and teaching together at Northeast. Florence was a long-time music teacher in the district. They lived many years in Rome, then moved to Nichols, New York.
After retiring in the early 1980s, they moved to North Carolina and lived first in Winston-Salem then in nearby Advance. They enjoyed their grandchildren and entertaining visitors from the North. Steve was a member of the Rome Masonic Lodge and taught Sunday School at the Rome Methodist Church. He had many interests over the years, including beekeeping, grouse hunting, woodworking, gardening, tending his yard and reading. A happy and knowledgeable person, he had a great sense of humor and his mind remained sharp to the end. He enjoyed remarkably good health most of his life.
Steve is survived by his children and their spouses, Dan and Barb Webb and Diane and Frank Hawkins, all of Advance, and Darlene and Steve Cary of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Harriett Roof of Standing Stone.
In addition to his beloved wife, Florence, who passed away in November 2017, and his parents, Steve was predeceased by an infant son, David; his brothers John and Bill; his sister, Rachel Durand, formerly of French Azilum; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; a local niece, Sylvia Holder; and other family members.
A memorial service will be held later at Trinity Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.
Those wishing may make donations to a local hospice service in Steve’s memory.
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem is assisting the family.
