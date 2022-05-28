Stephen J. “Steve” Rockwell, 68, life-time resident of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident near New Albany, PA. Stephen James was born in Sayre on April 17, 1954, a son of the late James and Carol (Little) Rockwell. He attended Canton Area Schools where he excelled in Warrior football and wrestling. Steve was a 1972 CHS graduate and would have celebrated his 50th class reunion this Memorial Day weekend. Following high school Steve attended Williamsport Area Community College where he majored in Auto Mechanics. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Navy where he proudly served our country for nearly twelve years as a Gas Turbine Technician and during the Gulf wars. Steve was employed by H. Rockwell & Sons in Canton as a Mill Supervisor for many years until his health no longer permitted him to continue. He was a member of the Old Possessions Hunting Club on Armenia Mountain and belonged to ARM (Association of Recovering Motorcyclist) Chapter 52 of Middlebury Center, PA. There he earned his road name “Rumble.” In his earlier years, Steve was a former coach and president of the Canton Little League, where he implemented many positive changes within the program. He was a man of faith in the Lord and most recently enjoyed attending Victory Church in Troy.
Steve had a true passion for motorcycles, riding and maintaining them was definitely a favorite past time. He was a model train enthusiast and historian. Steve would study the old settlements in the area, especially on Armenia Mountain. Upon his findings he would take that information and hand draw detailed maps of that area. Much of his work can be found at the Bradford County Library, where they often asked him to speak about his experiences and techniques. Steve was an eccentric individual and could be somewhat corky at times. Honesty was his creed, saying, “a man is only worth his word”. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and walking on Armenia Mountain usually accompanied by his canine companion and best friend, Shadow. Steve possessed a strong work ethic and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Most important to Steve was his family, especially his children, grandchildren and their special times spent together.
Surviving is his children; Marty (Rachel) Rockwell of Canton, Stephanie Ann Rockwell-Gust of Elizabeth, KY, several grandchildren, brothers; Phil (Johanne) Rockwell and Dave (Linda) Rockwell, both of Canton, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Carol L. Rockwell.
Friends may call 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Victory Church, 645 East Main St. Troy, PA 16947. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be held in the Park Cemetery in Canton. Steve’s fellow motorcycle group (ARM) will pay tribute by leading the procession. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family suggests memorials may be directed to the Association of Recovering Motorcyclist (ARM) C/O 36 Memory Lane, Middlebury Center, PA 16935 in Stephen Rockwell’s loving memory.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton is assisting the Rockwell family with arrangements.
