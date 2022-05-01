Stephen James Chiola passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 26, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre surrounded by family.
Steve was born April 27, 1956 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Vincent “Jim” and Margherite (Christino) Chiola.
He graduated from the former Wysox Elementary School Trainable Program under the direction of Mrs. Beebe and her aide, Mrs. Elsie Walsh. Steve’s dad along with other community members was a guiding force and instrumental in establishing SERVE, Inc., a sheltered workshop for the employment of individuals with disabilities in Bradford County. Steve was an employee of SERVE for many years. He was also a volunteer at Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Steve was a well-known figure in both the Towanda and Wyalusing communities. He loved to eat at the former Alice’s Restaurant, where he greeted everyone. He loved to listen to his scanner and would run to the end of his driveway on York Avenue and flag on the fire trucks and cheer for them as they rushed to a fire. Steve loved to ride his bike with the neighbor children. He cranked his boom box up so he could dance and sing, especially to the Beatles and Monkees.
His personality and antics would bring a smile to those who knew and loved him. But, he also possessed a stubborn streak which could cause frustration.
Steve was a lifelong member of SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Towanda until he was unable to attend. When he attended Mass, he usually walked in with the priest and then took a seat right up front.
While living with his caregivers, Wayne and Carol Chapman of Wyalusing, he fulfilled his dream of having a dog, “Jake.” He was able to swim in their pool and go on many camping and family adventures.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Margaret “Peggy” Sealander of Gaithersburg, MD; his nephew, Geoffrey and wife, Stephanie of Derwood,MD, his cousins, Michael and Virginia Beahan of Lyme, NH, Jake Beahan and partner, Karen Macey of Mount Dora, FL, Thomas Beahan and partner, Susan Hyde of Newnan, GA, Ronald Baldassano of Sparta, NJ, Susanne and Larry Cook of Fayetteville, MO, Jane Gibson of Old Bridge, NJ, Lucille and Don Pallante of Anderson, SC, dear friends and neighbors, Anthony, Sandra, Scott and Aimee (Golbitz) Kasenga, his caregivers, Wayne and Carol Chapman of Wyalusing and their son, Steve Vichansky and his son, Ashton, friends, Linda Sue Fenton and Buffy Callear, and numerous friends.
The family appreciates all the staff of Futures Community Support Systems of Towanda who were a part of Steve’s life throughout the years.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on May 7th at 11:30 am at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Third St. Towanda, PA with the Reverend Edward Michelini as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SERVE, Inc., 22 Chiola Lane, P.O. Box 93, Monroeton, PA 18832 or an animal shelter of your choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
