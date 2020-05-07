Stephen Mitchell Brink, 74, of Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, and the Bradford County Manor, passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Troy, Pennsylvania, as the result of complications of a urinary tract infection.
Stephen was born Sept. 6, 1945 at Mills Hospital in Towanda to Eric Ira and Winifred Nellie Green Brink. Steve started his working career at Rynveld’s Wreath Factory in New Albany and was subsequently employed by Electro-Mechanical in Waverly, New York, as a welder, Paul Harris Apartments in Sayre as a carpet installer, Ivan Hugo feed Mill in New Albany and lastly as manager of the Exxon station in Wysox. He loved watching the pond and traveling the neighborhood in his truck stopping to converse with anyone outside.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy God Brink; brother, Charles (Pat) Hall; sisters, Marilyn Brewer, Cynthia (Don) Brewer, Mary Brink, and Harriet (Jerry) Brewer; brother-in-law, David Burleigh; nieces and nephews, Jeff, Jamie, Keith, and Chris Hall, Gail, Donnie Jr., and Kevin Brewer, Stephen Brink, Todd Brewer, Kimberly Harris, Sarrah Barron, and Jeff Burleigh. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, and sister-in-law, Suzanne Burleigh.
A private funeral service will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
