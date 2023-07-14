Stephen Thomas McDonald, 41, passed away on July 2 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He is now with Jesus after a long and difficult battle with the illness of addiction.
Steve was born in Towanda, Pa. on May 7, 1982 to Edward McDonald and Genevieve Dailey. He graduated from Athens Area High School in 2000.
Prior to graduation, Steve was a sharpshooter from the three-point line for the Athens Wildcats basketball team. If the coaches would have let him, he would have shot a three right when he stepped off the bus.
Throughout his life, he was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. There’s no doubt he is currently heckling the opposing team or officials and rooting on his teams from above.
Aside from his passion for sports, Steve also loved music and could often be found listening to his favorite artists.
Steve was a deep and sensitive soul. He was hilarious, impulsive, quick-witted, and at times downright infuriating. He was also generous, kind, intelligent, loving, empathetic and had a deep love for and belief in Jesus Christ.
His greatest accomplishment was the birth of his son, Thomas McDonald, who he was extremely proud of and loved very much.
Steve is survived by his son Thomas McDonald, State College, Pa.; parents Ed and Rita McDonald, Athens, Pa., and Genevieve Dailey and Gary Patterson, New Albany, Pa.; sisters Tava Sue (Michael) Jury, Woodland, Pa., and Courtney McDonald, Bath, Me.; brother Pat McDonald, Sayre, Pa.; step-brothers Troy and Todd Patterson, Maui, Hi.; nephew Charlie McDonald, Bath, Me.; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Ed and Sue Dailey, Dushore, Pa., and three maternal uncles, including his namesake Stephen Thomas Dailey; paternal grandparents Ella Mae and Leo McDonald, Lopez, Pa.; step-grandparents Connie and Charlie Hogan, South Waverly, Pa.; and several paternal aunts and uncles.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Church in Sayre, Pa. A reception will follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Salvation Army in Steve’s memory.
