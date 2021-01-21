Stephen Wade Kipling, 56, of 17 Kingsbury Ave. Towanda, PA passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Stephen was born in Towanda on July 3, 1964 a son of Joseph George Kipling and Thelma Dunn Kipling. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1982 and subsequently served with the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1986. Stephen was employed by P&N Packing in Wyalusing, PA from July 7, 1986 to April 18, 2006, Craftmaster in Wysox, PA from April 2006 to March 2008, Adecco in North Towanda from November 3, 2008 to September 10, 2011 and by E.I. DuPont in North Towanda from September 12, 2011 until the time of his passing. He was a member of the Bridge Street Hill Rod & Gun Club and the Towanda Pistol Club. Stephen enjoyed woodworking, shooting, and polishing his truck.
Stephen’s family includes his wife, Penny Sue Chilson Kipling, son, Anthony Joseph Kipling, brothers, Michael D. Kipling and Richard Kipling, sisters, Julia Finnegan and Alice Derby, several nieces, nephews, cousins, very close friends, Mark and Kim Thetga, and his Godson, Connor Thetga.
Stephen was predeceased by his father, Joseph on June 16, 1999, mother, Thelma, on May 29, 2001 and brother, Thomas W. Kipling in 1973. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Geiger of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda officiating. Members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda will accord military honors at the funeral home. Interment will be private in the Towner Hill Cemetery, Rome Township, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.