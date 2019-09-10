Steve E. Reeves, 59, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home following declining health.
Steve was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 2, 1960, the son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Reeves and Dianna M. Lamphere Reeves. He attended the Towanda schools and as a youth was active in the Boy Scouts, having attained the honor of being an Eagle Scout. Steve was formerly employed by Lamphere Well Drilling and later as an equipment operator with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda for many years until retirement. He treasured spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Gage and Shiloh, and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Kylene K. Reeves; grandchildren, Gage Reeves and Shiloh Stiehl; sisters, Dee A. Reeves of Towanda, Debbie J. Reeves of Towanda, Sandy Jo Vanderpool and husband Richard of Towanda, Roni Su Kissell and husband Scott of Georgia; special aunt, Edna Sluyter of Canton, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
