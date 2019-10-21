Steven A. Miller, 72, of Forksville, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bradford County Manor, Troy.
Born Nov. 23, 1946 in Eagles Mere, he was a son of the late Willard C. Jr. and Doris P. (Shaffer) Miller. He and his wife, the former Bonnie J. Horn, would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on Dec. 24, 2019.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are seven daughters: Sylvia Miller of Dushore, Kelley Griggs of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Catherine McGrath of Laceyville, Bobbi-Jo Maxwell of Dushore, Melissa (Ralph) Schaar of Gilbertsville, Sherry Felt of Lock Haven and Andrea (Jim) Sutton of Herrickville; two sons, Steven (Jen) Miller Jr. of Dushore and Corey (Amy) Miller of Laceyville; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Miller.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
