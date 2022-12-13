Mr. Steven Allan Bennett, age 62, a lifelong Laceyville, PA, resident, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after a 9 year battle with cancer.
Steve was born on October 17, 1960, in Meshoppen, PA, a son of Willis Kiethline & Rosalie Ruth Young Bennett. He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1979. He married the former Linda Jean Campbell on August 4, 1984, in the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 38th anniversary this year.
After high school he started working on the late Dale Bennett’s farm and then worked for a short period at Arrow United before starting his career at Masonite, from where he retired in October of 2014 after 33 years of dedicated service.
Steve enjoyed 4-wheeling and traveling, especially going on cruises with his wife Linda. He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball. He enjoyed watching and rooting on his favorite teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was also a lifelong avid NASCAR fan. He was proud to have fulfilled his lifelong dream of meeting his favorite driver, Mark Martin while on a cross country road trip with his son Kevin in 2016. However some of his happiest times were spent at home sitting on his front porch, overlooking his farm and property that he meticulously maintained. But his greatest joy of all was spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving:
Wife:
Linda Bennett at home
Daughter and son-in-law:
Danielle M. and Adam Frutiger Schnecksville, PA
Son:
Kevin A. Bennett Las Vegas, NV
Two grandsons:
Liam Martin Schnecksville, PA
Bennett Frutiger Schnecksville, PA
Father and mother: Willis and Ruth Bennett Laceyville, PA
Five brothers and sisters-in-law:
Brian and Diane Bennett Mehoopany, PA
David Bennett Laceyville, PA
Wayne and Yoshimi Bennett Cape Carteret, NC
Dale and Chantel Bennett Forkston, PA
Brett and Amy Bennett Laceyville, PA
Uncle:
Gerald and Shirley Bennett Tunkhannock, PA
Aunt:Geraldine and Jim Johnston Truro, Nova Scotia
Father-in-law and mother-in-law:
Arden and Norma Jean Campbell Stevensville, PA
Four brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law:
Randy and Sandy Campbell Stevensville, PA
Rick and Robin Campbell Leraysville, PALynn and Christine Campbell Stevensville, PAAaron and Andrea Campbell Stevensville, PA
Steve is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by two uncles: Clark Bennett and his wife June of Terrytown, PA, and Mack Young of Nova Scotia, and his aunt Joan Foote and her husband Fred of Nova Scotia.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, at 1:00 P.M. with Austen A. McGee, longtime family friend officiating. Burial will follow in the North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville, PA.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 12:00 noon until the start of the service at 1:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101or online at www.stjude.org/donate in loving memory of Steven A. Bennett.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
