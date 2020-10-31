Steven B. Wack, 59, of Wyalusing, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre following a courageous battle with cancer.
Steven was born Aug. 10, 1961 in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, a son of David Wack and the late Linda (Vanderhoof) Oehlke. He was a graduate of Voorhees High School. Shortly following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for 20 years earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Steve married the love of his life, the former Alice Temples, on Aug. 16, 1980 in Highbridge, New Jersey. Together they shared 40 blissful years of marriage and raised three children. He was employed by Blue Ridge Communications for the last 22 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and nature. Stargazing and watching planes go over were a favorite past time for Steve. He also loved to cook on his grill and go on motorcycle rides. Most importantly, Steven was a devoted family man. He was a very hard worker and took pride in caring for his family.
Surviving are; his wife, Alice M. Wack of Wyalusing; father, David (Shirley) Wack of Highbridge, New Jersey; children, Bryan (Brenda) Wack of Picture Rocks, Alyssa (Ryan) Calciano of Factoryville and Dillon Wack of Warwick, New York; granddaughter, Brook; siblings, Ken and Kim Wack; father and mother in-law, Harold Sr. and Carolyn Temples; sister-in-law, Dawn Jackson and brother-in-law, Harold Temples Jr.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In keeping with Steven’s wishes services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
