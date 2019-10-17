Steven G. Greene, 58, of Gillett, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Steven Gerald was born July 20, 1961 in Troy, to Bernard “Pete” Greene and Martha (Brown) Covey. He attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1979. After graduation he attended Penn State University where he studied Electrical Engineering. He then went on to enlist in the United States Navy and was involved in Rescue and Salvage four years until his honorable discharge.
Steven will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and being quite the jokester. He was a sincere family man and always cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Steven always looked forward to hearing from old classmates and made sure to keep in touch with them. He raised Great Danes and loved his faithful canine companions, Zeus and Athena. Steven enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his motorcycle. He and his wife, Cathy owned and operated Café ’14 in Gillett for several years until his health no longer permitted, forcing them to close.
Steven was predeceased by his father, Bernard “Pete” Greene; step-father, Laverne Covey and grandparents, Marquerite Brown and Leroy “Doc” and Della Greene.
Surviving Steven is his loving wife of 28 years, Cathaleen “Cathy” (Sones) Greene; children, Steven Greene of Bodines, Tyler Greene of Scranton, Shirlita (Brian) Robinson and Gerald Greene all of Gillett; his step-children, Casey (Kimberley) Metzger of Williamsport and Becky Metzger of Muncy; siblings, Douglas (Marta) Greene of Canton, Vicki (Rodney) Mott of South Carolina, Cynthia (Robert “Brownie”) Brown of Tennessee, Brian Greene of Northumberland, Peter (Donna) Greene of Florida and his twin brother, Stuart (Lori) Greene of Montoursville; 17 grandchildren, including his “special little sidekick” Aiden; six great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. In keeping with Steven’s wishes there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date in East Canton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
