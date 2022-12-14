Steven “Steve” W. Allen, age 76 of Horseheads, NY made his final journey home on December 11, 2022. He was born in Towanda, PA on October 20, 1946, the son of the late Donald and Eleanor Allen.
Steve graduated from Towanda High School and also Penn State University. Steve proudly served his country honorably with the US Army, which included a tour in Vietnam and Germany. He retired from Hardinge Bros. and was later employed by the Town of Horseheads at the Holding Point from which he retired in October of this year.
Steve is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Nancy (King) Allen; mother-in-law, Madeline King of Wysox, PA; sister, Ruth Brown of Florida; brother, Larry Allen of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Sue Moore of Rome, PA, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and neighbors.
Steve was pre-deceased by father-in-law, Kenneth King Sr. and brothers-in-law, Kenneth King Jr., Doug Moore, and Dennis Brown and nephew, Aaron Moore.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan’s Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13 on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM. Steve’s Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM with Rev. Dr. David Sullivan. Those wishing to remember Steve please consider contributions to the Town of Horseheads Park and Recreational Dept., 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY, 14845 in his memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be viewed at Steve’s Memorial Page at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.