Stuart L. Goodwin “Stu,” 74, of Terrytown Township, PA passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 peacefully in his home. He was born July 24, 1946 in Abington PA, he is the son of the late William and Marjorie Goodwin.
Stuart attended Central Bucks High school and in 1968 he enlisted in the US Air Force where he could pursue his love of airplanes and engines as an Airplane Mechanic. He served from Jan. 28, 1965 to Jan. 27, 1971 and was discharged honorably. He continued his mechanic career at Holberts VW in Jamison Pa. Later in life he went on to become a successful business owner starting Tinicum Oaks as a skilled carpenter. Stu was an avid car lover and he would be seen often around town driving his restored 1929 Ford street rod or showing it off at the classic car shows and winning trophies. Along with his passion for cars and motorcycles Stu also had his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his planes or could be found fishing on the lake in his boat. He could also be found just relaxing with his best four legged buddy Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Goodwin of Terrytown Township. His three son’s Jason (Krista) Goodwin of Spinnerstown, Todd (Lauren) Goodwin of Coopersburg, Scott (Crystal) Goodwin of Kitnersville and daughter, Danielle (Matt) Williams of Lopez. In addition he is survived by nine grandchildren Alyssa, Hailey, Blaise, Izzy, Abby, Emilia, Gabriel, Faith and Castiel. He is also survived by three brothers William (Margaret) Goodwin of Denver, Robert Goodwin of New Hope and his beloved twin brother Steven (Bev) Goodwin of Spinnerstown.
His memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or You Too Animal Rescue. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
