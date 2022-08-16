Miss Susan Carol Milarta, age 77, of Towanda, PA, and formerly of Midland Park, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.
Susan was born in Queens, NY, on August 23, 1944, a daughter of the late Louis E. Milarta Sr. & Marguerite Zielke Milarta. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1962. After graduation she returned to New Jersey and worked as an administrative assistant most recently for Sandvik in Fair Lawn, NJ, from which she retired. In 2018 Susan moved back to the Towanda area to be closer to her family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and circle of friends. She was a loving sister and doting aunt who would always remember birthdays with a card full of XO’s and would celebrate holidays with festive gatherings, delicious food, and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, making crafts, and bowling. She also loved cats, especially Finnegan and O’Leary who held a special place in her heart.
Surviving: Brother: William L. Milarta Vestal, NY; Sister: Christine L. Milarta Monroeton, PA; Brother-in-law:Richard J. Minyon Camptown, PA
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her fiancé, Robert Parrish, three brothers Daniel H. Milarta, Michael R. Milarta, and Louis E. Milarta Jr., a sister Hope Minyon, a niece Sabrina Lynn Milarta, and a sister-in-law Betty L. Milarta.
The family would like to express appreciation to Hoffman Health Partners, Guthrie Hospice, and her devoted caregivers during her final days.
In honor of Susan, take time to hug a loved one and offer a random act of kindess. Memorial donations may be made to the MS Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org or Happy Tails Animal Shelter, PO Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Private funeral services were held with the Rev. Jira Albers officiating and interment followed in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
