Our hearts were broken at the passing of our daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Susan Catherine Anderson, of Cadis, Pennsylvania on Friday morning, March 19, 2021, at the age of 62, after an enduring fight with Parkinson’s Disease.
Susan was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on June 20, 1958, the daughter of Patricia (Riley) and the late Roy F. Hutchinson. She graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1976 and sequentially joined the United States Air Force, serving four years. Susan resided in Sacramento, California and Texas before returning home in 2004. Susan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the young age of 28. She did not let the diagnosis consume nor dictate her life or otherwise discourage her, instead she lobbied Congress in Washington D.C., to support Parkinson’s research, and even met Michael J. Fox.
Susan loved to travel, enjoyed photography and crafts, and especially loved shopping. Most importantly, she cherished her family, loved her daughters and young grandsons and enjoyed many hours with her siblings, nephews and nieces. Susan’s sense of humor, determination, strength, devotion, and friendship will forever be missed, but will live on in the memories we shared with her.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Kristin (Benjamin) Granger and Sara (Dr. John) Peffer; grandsons, Anderson and Asher Peffer; her loving mother and caregiver, Patricia Riley Hutchinson; her siblings: Richard Hutchinson, John (Lisa) Hutchinson, Linda (Jeff) Brennan, Leo (Terry) Hutchinson and Jackie (Jack) Williams; beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.
Susan was met in heaven by her father, Roy F. Hutchinson; her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Brigid Parish, 17 Cottage St, Friendsville, PA 18818, followed immediately by a Funeral Mass. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns when at the church, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Fund at The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 in loving memory of Susan C. Anderson.
