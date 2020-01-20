Susan E. Wolfe, 71, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Susan Elizabeth was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Canton, Pennsylvania, one of five children born to the late Harold Brown and Betty Mae (Worthington) Brown Walters.
She was a graduate of Troy High School and on Feb. 19, 1965, Susan married Nelson E. Wolfe at her parent’s home, located in Alba. Together they raised two sons and shared nearly 55 years of loving marriage.
Susan loved to travel with her husband and family. She was proud to have visited every state in the U.S. with the exception of Hawaii. Susan also traveled throughout Canada and very much enjoyed the numerous family vacations at 14 Island Lake in Ontario.
Family was very important and dear to her throughout life. She loved her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “Memom.” Days spent with her sisters was definitely favorite times of Susan’s and were known as “Sissy Days.” Sue and her sisters would spend many hours together during the day and sometimes into the night, but always trying to stay out of trouble. In earlier years, Susan “Aunt Susie” would volunteer to watch her nieces and nephews during New Year’s Eve so her family could spend the night bringing in the new year. All of those memories are very special and will be cherished forever.
Susan was an avid reader and was employed for over 40 dedicated years by the Allen R. Pierce Library in Troy.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Nelson; sons, Mike Wolfe of Burlington (and his fiancée, Connie Wilcox of Elmira, New York), Christopher (and Kim) Wolfe of Ulster; grandchildren, Brian, Aaron and Cody Wolfe, Tommy and Casey Goble, Courtney and Nathan Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Mackenzie, Ares, Tommy Jack, Conner and Joey; a brother and sisters, Marilynn (and Ron) Krise of Troy, Carol (and James) Burd of Mansfield, Robert (and Cyndy) Brown of Clarksville, Tennessee, Glenda (and Frank) Watson of Canton; sister-in-law, Betty Wolfe of Burlington; brother-in-law, Walter Wolfe (and his companion, Elaine Frey) both of Troy; numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: her step-father, Lee Walters; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Awilda Wolfe; brothers-in-law, Daniel and Gary Wolfe and a niece, Courtney Brown Woodward.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. The Rev. Duane Taylor will officiate the funeral service immediately following the viewing. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Please share memories and condolences at: www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
