Susan J. Strope Scott, 76, of Asylum Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township. Susan was born at home in Burlington Township, on April 23, 1943 the daughter of Isaac and Anna Brown Strope. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Bradford County Manor for a number of years.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Santee; husband, Warren of Durell; son, Joey Dunn of Durell; grandchildren, Stacey Santee, Jasmine Sharkey and husband, Chuck, Tonya, Dustin, Chelsie, Brad and Nichole, Devin and Dayton Dunn; sisters, Rose Gross of Asylum Township, Faith Dickerson and husband, Steve of Wysox; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Susan was predeceased by her husband, Duane John Scott Sr.; son, Duane John Scott Jr.; sisters, Helen Johnson, Nellie Soulsby, Henrietta Strope; brothers, John, Isaac, and Leonard Strope.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Susan’s family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
