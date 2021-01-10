Susan L. Collister, lovingly known as Freddy, age 63, passed away on January 8, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Susan Lorraine was born on April 15, 1957 at the Blossburg State Hospital to the late Alfred and Marian Whiting Route and was one of seven children. Sue was raised in Roaring Branch, PA and attended Canton High School. Upon leaving school, she married Roger Vermilya and they had two children, Brandy and Ronnie. On June 28, 1991 she married Gordon Collister in Mansfield, PA. They spent the almost 30 years of their marriage enjoying life living on Pine Hill (Union Township, Tioga County, PA) doing the things they love. Through the years, Sue had many careers where she shared her gifts. She worked at Wundies in Liberty Pa, spent many years cleaning homes, devoted time to caring for her grandchildren, but is best known by others for her years bartending at the Park Hotel and Gemini Tavern. Through all of her trials, Sue had faith in God, loved her Lord, and was a member of the New Life Church. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed anything involving animals, watching and feeding the birds at home, four wheeling with her family, yardsaling, and most of all, the time she spent with her grandchildren. Sue will be remembered as a caring and compassionate woman. No one could sell items for a fundraiser or organize a benefit dinner with the enthusiasm and success that she could. She also shared love with others every day through the cards she sent, never missing a family member’s birthday.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Marian Whiting Route, her brother, Ernie Route, brother-in-law Ron Slocum, step-son Trevor Collister, and sisters-in-law Lynn Williams, and Virginia Lord.
She is survived by her husband Gordon, her daughter Brandy (Bryan) Heatley and her son Ronnie (Dana) Vermilya both of Canton. Her grandchildren are Chelsey, Dalton, Abby, Lyle, Levi, and Link. Her great-granddaughters Raya and Madalynn. Her siblings are Alfred (Marilynn) Route, Mary Jane Slocum, Linda (Dave) Rockwell, Brenda (Jim) Colton, Rick (Denise) Route, sisters-in-law Sally Route, Joan Helm, and Ruth Ann Merrick and brothers-in-law Kenneth (Kay) Collister and Tom Williams. Also surviving are her step-children, Brett, Wendy, and Misty, several step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special friend Terry Brown.
The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan’s memory to Animal Care Sanctuary or the ASPCA.
The family feels that the best way to honor Sue’s memory is to continue her best work and show love and compassion and give to those in need.
Psalm 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting Sue’s family with final arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at http://www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
