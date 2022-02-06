Susan M Hance, 75, of Towanda, passed away January 16, 2022 at home. She was born July 25, 1946 in Towanda, PA, a daughter to the late Ada and Herman McNeal.
Sue graduated Towanda high school in 1964.She enjoyed playing the clarinet in school. She was a very up beat and generous person who would try to help anyone in need. Her favorite hobby was her weekly visits to her friends and family. All had their own day.
Surviving her are her sister Ann and her husband Bill Walkins brothers John ( Jicky) McNeal and Donnie McNeal. Children Ronnie (Patty) Johnson, Theron (Holly) Johnson, John (Amey) Johnson, Crystal (Bobby) Grippo, Micah Johnson. Numerous grand and great grand children. Many friends including Bill and Irene Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Ronnie F Johnson and Joe Hance, parents Ada and Herman McNeal and daughter Amy.
Per her wishes there will not be any memorial services.
