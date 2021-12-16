Susan Marie Morris, 67, of Scranton, PA passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, PA. Susan was born December 19, 1953 in Sayre, PA to
Robert Shores and Marion L. Kinney Shores. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1971. Susan was formerly employed by Ames Department Store, Walmart, Kmart, Sayre Lingerie, GTE Sylvania, Rite Aid, and Garrity’s Market in Scranton. Susan loved spending time with her grandchildren, working puzzles, and playing cards.
Susan is survived by her companion of 23 years, Willie Smallwood, her sons, Kevin Morris of New Albany, James Morris of Wyalusing, 7 grandchildren, sisters, Geraldine Lane of Lakeland, FL, Mary (Oliver) Johnson of Wysox, Patricia Hinckley of Towanda, Michael Shores of Towanda, Thomas Shores of Canton, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Robert Shores on November 19, 1988, mother, Marion L. Kinney Shores Wolfe on June 15, 2011, infant son, Steven Morris in 1976, brothers, George Shores on April 28, 2017, David Shores on May 31, 2014, and James Shores on June 22, 1978.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.