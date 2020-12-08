Susan Sheffey Gatliff made it safely home to Heaven during the early morning of Dec. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Peachtree Baptist Church in Byron, Georgia, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing should be observed. Rev. Micah Carr will officiate. Susan will be laid to rest in a private graveside burial at Cliett Cemetery.
Born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, Susan was the daughter of the late Edwin G. and Sarah Smith Sheffey, and wife of 52 years to the late William Gatliff. Susan was a graduate of Towanda High School, Wilson College and Georgia College and State University (with additional studies and sunshine at the University of Hawaii).
Susan’s teaching career began at Ramapo High School in New Jersey. Tired of shoveling snow, Susan packed up her Ford Falcon and moved to Florida, where she met William who was working at Cape Canaveral. They married in 1963 and traveled with his job, before making Byron their home. Susan taught at Byron School and Peach County High School, educating students for nearly 25 years. Susan’s steady encouragement and stoic, caring ways served her students, family and community well. She loved seeing her students successful and happy in life. Peachtree Baptist Church provided Susan with solace and purpose for over 30 years. Susan enjoyed her garden, historical novels, twice-daily devotions and time with her dear friends and family.
Survivors include her three children, Jay (Debbie) Gatliff of Byron, Greg Gatliff of Byron and Allison Sawyers (Wes) of Warner Robins; three grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Binkowsky, Zachary Gatliff, Katelyn Funderburk (Nick); her sister, Rebecca Bumsted of Willow Street, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Ms. Jackie Lowe and Mr. Horace Perry (caregivers) and the Central GA Cancer Center team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peachtree Baptist Church, 1202 GA-247 Connector, Byron, GA 31008, or Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Home Foundation. Susan’s life was extended in part due to the generosity of blood donors; for those able to do so, please consider a blood donation. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron has charge of arrangements.
