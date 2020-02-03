Susan "Sue" (Campbell) Hoover, 73, long-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Susan Elaine was born on Sept. 13, 1946 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. She was one of four daughters born to the late Franklin Ransford “Randy” and Winona “Nonie” (Priset) Campbell.
As a young woman, Sue grew up in the Canton area and attended the Canton Jr & Sr. High Schools. She later, along with her sister Kay, became a co-owner of the former Canton Diner. Together they owned and operated Kay and Sue’s Diner on Troy Street, a popular Canton eatery for 17 years, until an unfortunate fire caused its closure in 1989. More recently she can be remembered as being a friendly cashier at the Tops Grocery Store in Canton for many years until her retirement.
Susan was a very caring, unselfish person, always putting others and especially her family, first. Family was what encompassed her life and she will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, children, sisters, grand and great grandchildren.
Her favorite pastimes included: Camping, Bowling (she once bowled a perfect 300) and spending the winter months in Florida. Sue was a talented homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking and crafting.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Alan Hoover, whom she married Aug. 11, 1990 in the Canton Ecumenical Church; four children, Chris (and Linda) Matson of St. Augustine, Florida, Lisa (and Mitch) Belawske of Canton, Beth (and Anthony) Brown of Mt. Pocono, Greg (and Angie) Matson of Canton; special grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Derek, Ashley, Shaun, Kara, Jordan, Jacob, Mikayla, Janae; proud loving great grandmother to 21; three sisters, Kay Seeley of Canton, Janis (and Gary) Smith of Corning, New York, Lois (and Francis) Leggett of Arizona; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Seeley.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. Respecting Sue's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the East Canton Cemetery.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
