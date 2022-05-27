Susan “Sue” Gleason, 54, of Roseville, (Rutland Township, PA), passed away on Friday evening, May 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by loving family. Susan Mae Gleason was born in Blossburg on September 23, 1967; one of six children born to the Diana Lee (Boyden) White of Cameron, NY and the late Floyd Lewis White.
Sue attended college at Penn Tech’s North Campus in Wellsboro and received a degree in Secretarial Administration. Later, she was employed for several years by Martha Lloyd Community Services in Mansfield as a Direct Care Specialist. Susan took great pride in her work and recently received a 10-year recognition award for her dedicated service. She also enjoyed working in the cafe’ at Jelly Stone Park, formerly Bucktail Camping Resort, in Mansfield.
On July 17, 1993, Susan married John William Gleason at the Coolidge Hollow United Methodist Church in Wellsboro. Sue loved the outdoors and all of God’s nature. She was an avid camper and enjoyed walking, riding bike and especially barbequing with family and friends. Sue was a talented cake baker and decorator. In earlier years, she made many cakes for birthdays and special events alike.
Susan will be remembered for her great sense of humor. Although she could be one “who told it like it was”. Sue always remained a loving and caring person, she will be dearly missed.
Besides her mother, Susan is survived by her husband of nearly 29 years, John W. Gleason, children, Chris Losinger and Carrie Graybill both of New York State, John C. “Little John” Gleason and Justin Winnie both of Roseville, nine grandchildren, siblings, Howard (Debbie) Losinger of Wisconsin, Tom (Sandy) Losinger of Tioga, Floyd White Jr. of Woodhall, NY, David White of Mainesburg and Tina White of Wellsboro, several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and a special canine friend, Roxy.
A Memorial Service to honor Susan’s life be held 1 p.m. Sunday June 12, 2022, at the Victory Church, 465 Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In the lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to assist the family with final arrangements may be directed in Susan’s name to The Victory Church in Troy.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is in caring assistance of arrangements.
Please share memories and / or condolences with family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
