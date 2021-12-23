Susan “Susie” M. (Bliven) Abbott passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Covid in Geisinger Hospital, Danville, PA. She was born on March 9, 1958, to the late Paul and Lucille (Cline) Bliven.
Susie graduated from Belmont Central School in 1976. On June 25, 1977, she married her soulmate and best friend, Robert “Bob” Abbott II who survives. Together they raised two daughters, Bobbie (Ray) Klein and Jody (Mike) Taylor in the home they built themselves in Belmont NY. After raising her family, Susie retired from her position as Payroll Clerk at the Allegany County Court House and she and her husband followed their dream of being their own boss and became the owners of B&S Convenience in Sylvania, PA.
Susie’s favorite past time was always spending as much time she could with her family and watching her grand-babies grow. She loved being on their land in Belmont to enjoy the outdoors. She always looked forward to bonfires and rides on the trails.
Along with her husband and daughters, she is survived by three brothers, Shawn (Lynn) Bliven, Dennis (Donna) Bliven, and Lintz (Karen) Bliven, sister-in-law Kim (David) Waters, brother-in-law Steve (Marlene) Cartwright, her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in addition to her parents, by her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Donna Abbott, and sister-in-law Sharon Cartwright.
It was Susan’s request that her family plan a private celebration of her life in the spring. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
