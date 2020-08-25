Susie B. VanNess, 75, of Athens Twp., Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 23,1945 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Guy Frank and Catherine (Gardner) Walburn.
Susie worked at the Robert Packer Hospital, retiring after 22 years and in maintenance at Athens Area School District, retiring last year. She was rehired for this school year to help with the current guidelines the school must follow and was scheduled to start on Monday. She drove the school van for many years and was going to resume this year.
She loved her family, especially hanging with her three great-grandchildren. Susie enjoyed knitting, puzzles, gardening and flowers, auctions and yard sales. She loved going to the blueberry farm to pick blueberries and shared many quarts with her neighbors and friends.
Susie was an active member of the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Company and a long-time member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company. She was always ready and available to help with fundraisers and any activity where volunteers were needed.
She is predeceased by her husband, Dennis James VanNess; grandson, Chad Michael Stone Gillie; brothers, Guy Walburn Jr. and Joseph Walburn; and half-brothers, Roger Congdon and David Gardner.
Susie is survived by her son, James VanNess of Muncy, Pennsylvania; daughter, Melissa “Missy” VanNess of Athens, Pennsylvania, and daughter and son-in-law, Brandee and Timothy Gillie of Athens; grandchildren, James II, Loretta, Dennis and Alexus VanNess, Katie Stone, Christofer “Chris” (Kristen) Stone and Cody Stone; step-grandchildren, Brittany Parmenter, Piper Gillie and Australia “Aussie” Gillie; great-grandchildren, Keisha Stone, Trinity Stone, Lucas Stone, Savannah Stone, Arya Whelch, Peyton VanNess and Kaydon Dimm. She is also survived by her brother, James (Bonnie Ragan) Walburn of Canton, Pennsylvania; many aunts and uncles; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her two beloved pets, Tinkerbell and Midnight.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the South Waverly Borough Hall Pavilion, 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue, South Waverly, PA with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda.
Memorial donations may be made in Susie’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA to help the family offset the funeral expenses. Any monies received over the amount of the expenses will be donated to the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Company in South Waverly.
(For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.