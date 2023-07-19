Sven T. “Tommy” Thomason, 89, of Towanda Township. PA passed away Sunday, morning, July 16, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit surrounded by his family having accomplished everything he ever wanted to do. Sven was born in Summit, NJ on November 6, 1933, the son of Sven Thomason and Esther Olsen Thomason. He was a graduate of Summit High School and attended Uppsala College. Sven enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. On March 14, 1964, he married the former Patricia Ost in Summit, NJ. Sven managed Thomason Brothers Auto Parts Store in Summit, NJ until 1974 when he moved his family to Towanda where he raised sheep and worked at A.C. Smith Auto Parts in Towanda. He loved spending time at his hunting camp in Tioga County, PA and at the family cottage on Cayuga Lake, NY where he enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. Sven was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Towanda, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda Gun Club, and the Towanda Elks Lodge. Sven possessed great affection for his dogs, Iggy and Marley. Sven’s family includes his wife of 59 years, Patricia Thomason, son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Patricia Thomason of Corning, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Tracy Atkins and Tom Atkins of Wimauma, FL, grandsons, Jake Atkins, Jason Atkins, Christian Thomason and Lars Thomason, his sister, Margaret Ronn of Easton, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Thomason.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Towanda, PA with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Sven T. Thomason. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.