Mothers are the roots on a tree ... As we grow in different directions, they hold the family together.
Our loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend Sylvia “Beth” French, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Affectionately known as “Beth” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born on Sept. 26, 1942 at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY the only daughter born to the late Thomas Dexter and Theresa “Tess” Agnes (Roman) Chaffee. As a little girl, Beth received the nick name “Blue” She was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1961. Following high school she met a young farmer, Lloyd A. “Zeke” French. He stole her heart and on Oct. 6, 1961 they were married and made their home at the family farm on Windham Summit. Together they welcomed four children ~ Carol, Mary, Lois and Lloyd. Beth and Lloyd loved life on the farm and treasured the memories made with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beth was an avid baker; many are grateful to have her recipes to treasure. She also enjoyed handcrafting canvas crafts to share with those that she loved. Beth was a loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Beth lived her life with grace, dignity, humor and courage. While her loving spirt will always live in our hearts, our life with out her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will never leave us.
Beth will for loved and missed by her children and their spouses: Carol French and Claude Arnold, Lois and Dale Bennett, Lloyd and Deanna French. Her brother and sisters-in-law: Thomas Dexter and Patty Chaffee, Walter “Buzz” and Barbara Chaffee; a brother-in-law: Charlie Briggs; Her special grandchildren: Lynesy (Carson) Alacano, Darris Vinson, Melissa Vinson, Stormy Elliott, John (Laura) Bennett, Micah French and Erin Johnson, Franki Worthington, Devan Jeffrey. Her great grandchildren: Clint, Davyn, Addy, Balloo, Miriam, Maximus, Violet, Sylvie, Charlotte, Jolana, Adalyn, and Austin. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Beth was welcomed into heaven by her husband Lloyd (July 9, 2003) and her daughter Mary Vinson (June 19, 2012); her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Clarence and Florence French, Miles French, Bernice and Hank Brown, Dorothea and Kenneth Folk, Oscar and Mae French, Mildred Arnold Briggs, Ruthanne Brown, Norman and Vicky French.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, Aug. 30 from 4 to 6 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
