T. David Winebarger, 65, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020. Thomas David was born Aug. 30, 1954 in Sayre to the late Arlie Winebarger and Hazel G. (Ray) Winebarger Morgan.
Family was very important to Dave. Any time he could spend with them was something he treasured, especially with his grandchildren. David was a skilled carpenter, loved to tinker and could fix anything. He was a very tidy, well-organized individual and took pride in keeping himself and belongings very orderly. Dave enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found fishing or riding his motorcycle, which he cherished and was extremely proud of. He was also a talented artist and loved all animals, especially his many pets throughout the years. Lately, David enjoyed attending Victory Church in Troy.
Besides his parents Dave was predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Castle, Lena Swain, and brothers, Jimmy, William “Frank” and Jerry Winebarger. Surviving are his children, Holly Thomas, Tango Cole, Matthew and Kelly Reinbold, Christopher and Jordan Kinner, and Megan and Kristy Winebarger; his wife, Lisa (Taber) Winebarger; sisters, Pauline (Jim) Horton, Dorothie (Wade) Graham, Shelby (Larry) Wilcox and Emily Edith (Jim) Sweeley; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, 17724. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Marcia Payne, a pastor of the Victory Church officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Flats Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
