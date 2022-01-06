It is with the deepest of sadness we announce the passing of Tad Chamberlain, 64, after a valiant, courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Tad was the beloved husband of Vicki Chamberlain for 34 years. A great man of integrity with a remarkable work ethic, Tad loved nature, working outdoors, and working with wood to keep his family warm during the winter. Tad loved his parents’ farm in Pennsylvania where he spent much of his time as a little boy and as a grown man. In his youth, he had a passion for motorcycles, one he shared with many friends from Windsor High School. Even as these friends grew into young men, they would enjoy a “Boy’s Weekend” every June in Vermont. Tad was a dedicated and loving family man. He began his corporate career in 1982 as a University of Connecticut intern at The Travelers and worked for 39 years, retiring as an IT Manager at United Healthcare.
Besides Vicki, Tad leaves behind his beloved son, Jason and his canine companion Emmy. He leaves behind his loving mother, Mary Ellen Chamberlain; his sister, Lt. Col. Crystal Nans, USMC, Ret. and her husband Jay Chambers; a brother-in-law, Bruce Brettschneider and his wife Sharon; his nieces and nephews, Adam Nans (Tanya), Lena Nans (Lt. Cdr. Kyle Kendall, USN), Elizabeth Brettschneider, Esq. (Mark Uhlemann), and Nathan Brettschneider (Irina); two baby great-nephews, Zane Nans and George Uhlemann; and a very special cousin, Eddie Gerould and his fiancé Bernardette. He also leaves, Rae, Michael, Ryan, and Neil Eiklor. He was predeceased by his father, Zane Chamberlain.
His family will receive friends TODAY, January 6, 12 Noon-1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave., NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005. For online condolences to view the service live or after Thursday, January 6th at 1 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
