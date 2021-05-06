Tallis M. Roberts, 29, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident in Sarasota, Florida. Tallis Mitchell was born Jan. 17, 1992 in Brookesville, Florida, a son of Linda (Williams) Anderson and Tallis Roberts. He attended Canton High School and graduated with the class of 2010. On Sept. 21, 2019 he married his soulmate, Alexis Burgess, at the Church of Christ in Alba. Most recently Tallis was employed by ICT in Florida as a construction project manager.
Tallis loved the outdoors. He enjoyed riding dirt bike with his best friend Joe Shore as well as hunting and fishing. Tallis was the friendliest person you would ever meet. he had very warm heart and would do anything he could to help anyone at any time. Although Tallis could be hard headed at times he had the sweetest personality and a contagious smile that he always wore. Tallis could often be found hanging out in his garage, either tinkering on something or just spending time with friends. He also liked playing monopoly with his closest friends, Nate Thompson, Travis Burgess and Zach Ragan, who was also his cousin. Most important to Tallis was spending time with his wife and boys. They were his world and he loved them more than anything.
The family would like to give thanks to Tallis’s boss and his wife, Lee and Darlene Morningstar, for all they had done for Tallis as well as the help they gave to Alexis, Hudson and Jackson through this devastating time.
Surviving are his wife; Alexis Roberts of Canton, children; Raiden, Hudson and Jackson Roberts, mother; Linda Anderson of Canton, father; Tallis Roberts of Brooksville, Fl., siblings; Terilyn Anderson (John Tiers) of Canton, Kassi (Brian) Burdick of Millerton, Talisha Williams of Ocala, Fl., Tallis “Champ” Roberts of Brooksville, Fl., Kevinesha Roberts of Tampa, Fl., Taliaha Roberts of Spring Hill, Fl., Brianca Roberts and Darius Roberts, mothers and fathers in law; Brandy (Jody) Bellows and Dana Burgess (Jaime Bellows) all of Canton, brothers in law; Scott Bellows of Alba, Dylan and Dawson Burgess and a sister in law; Danika Burgess all of Canton and his very special friends; Joe Shore, Nate Thompson, Zack Ragan and Travis Burgess as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceasing Tallis are his grandparents; JoAnn Williams, Ruth Roberts and Enoch Roberts Sr., great grandmother; Bernice Washington, uncle; John Williams, aunts; Lauraette Roberts, Yvonne Roberts and Heather Kilmer and a cousin; Pierree.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service will follow at Noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
