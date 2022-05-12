On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Tamarra Lynn Strawn Grenfell Smith, 46, chose to enter the realm of the ancestors after a brief but intense terminal illness.
I have the unique opportunity to write my own obituary since I know what’s coming, and as a control freak, I like controlling the narrative. The Maine Death with Dignity Act, passed in 2019, together with a compassionate physician who has educated himself on the law and feels it is a critical part of palliative care, along with support from my regular palliative and primary care physicians, have allowed me to receive medical aid in dying in the form of a prescription that I was able to self-administer in order to stop my own heart. Please learn more about this beautiful gift at www.mainedeathwithdignity.org (Maine Death with Dignity) and at www.acamaid.org(American Clinicians Academy on Medical Aid in Dying) and support their missions financially if you feel so called.
My life was brief but full — a life well-lived. I grew up on an idyllic horse and dairy farm in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. I graduated valedictorian of my Northeast Bradford High School class. I became the classic overachiever that abused and neglected children often become. I won a bunch of awards and was in a bunch of clubs. I was first runner up in Junior Miss, and I participated in the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington DC in eight grade.
I overcame a lot of crap from a deeply abusive and neglectful childhood at the hands of my family.
I was an exchange student in France the year between high school and college, which was easily the most transformative experience of my life. Every American should live abroad; it’s good to have perspective on what this country is really like, and this perspective is best gained from outside. During that year, I traveled extensively in Europe, which I loved, and I became part of four host families — three awesome ones and one that sucked — during that year. I also made my best European friend, Iben Schlattner.
Upon my return I attended Cornell University’s College of Arts and Sciences and got a degree in Romance Studies (French Cultural Studies) and Theater Arts (film). I graduated with distinction in all subjects (top 30% of my class), and I loved every second of it. I wouldn’t change a thing about my undergraduate experience.
I spent the following summer traveling Europe with my dear friend Jona Lai. I always loved to travel, especially abroad.
I spent the next year working as a legal secretary but then went to Cornell Law School anyway, racking up a ton of student debt for a career that never made me truly happy, though I did get to study abroad in Paris for a semester, and I fell in love and got engaged. Fortunately, marrying that man was the best thing I never did. I taught aerobics during my last year of college and through law school, and I loved it. I was born to be a teacher.
After law school, I worked at a firm in San Francisco, but it wasn’t a great fit, so I moved to Oklahoma where the afore-mentioned fiancé was from for eight unhappy months where I worked as an aerobics teacher and personal trainer.
I left him and that godforsaken place and moved back to New York, where I started my 15 year career of teaching and tutoring LSAT for Kaplan Test Prep and worked a one-year contract as an AmeriCorps Attorney. My brother having died unexpectedly threw me for a loop and I struggled with drugs, alcohol and depression, so I moved to Florida for a couple years seeking family support that was never present and working retail and food service jobs as well as teaching for Kaplan. After meeting my dear friends Jon Crumb and Lori Allen and accepting the course corrections offered by their love and guidance, I moved back to Binghamton, New York, where I spent the next ten years teaching for Kaplan and working as a lawyer, first at the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, Inc, then as a Cortland County Assistant District Attorney, then as a Broome County Department of Social Services Attorney, finally opening my own family law practice specializing in assigned counsel and the representation of children.
The latter was rewarding. I appreciated the autonomy and the ability to actually help people, particularly children who needed a voice during their parents’ divorces or through their own adoptions. I did good work in this capacity.
Then I started practicing yoga, ultimately becoming a yoga teacher at Yoga Body Shop, with my dear friends and mentors Ron and Linda Sambursky, which changed my life. It resolved my depression for good and gave me the community I’d always desired. It also gave me the courage to pursue my dreams now, not later. I attended several yoga teacher training programs through Baptiste Yoga, and they were life changing.
In 2015, my partner and I quit our “real” jobs, sold our house and moved to a tiny cabin in Maine to work as MOFGA apprentices at Fisher Farm. We came back to Binghamton that winter, moving permanently to Maine in May 2017.
Since then we’ve been building our hand made life and homestead, with beautiful gardens that are my passion, with chickens who keep us fed, and with an abundance of nature all around us.
I’ve spent my time beautifully, teaching yoga at the Bradford Town Hall before the pandemic began, hiking in Acadia, visiting my favorite mid coast towns (Belfast and Rockport), and diving into my ever present passion for learning, taking part in multiple cycles of The Wildwood Path’s immersive programs and becoming a Maine Master Naturalist and a Maine Master Gardener Volunteer. I was working toward becoming a Chopra certified health, meditation and total well-being coach as my new career, but I ran out of time. Pancreatic adenocarcinoma — one of the deadliest cancers one can get — cut that all short.
Since being diagnosed I’ve been focusing on spending time on what matters: enjoying every second I can with my dear husband, Nathan Smith, and my beautiful Wildwood Path friends, who, with our focus on community and regenerative culture, have shepherded and tended me beautifully, along with my dear friend and death doula, Missy Lytle, into the arms of my guides and ancestors. I deeply regret leaving behind my beautiful friends.
I ask that, in addition to or instead of flowers (I love flowers, so you can always send Nate flowers for me — just please notify florists that we have cats so all flowers/plants must be non-toxic to cats), you may support my husband in his time of grief through financial contributions to Nathan Smith, PO Box 121, Bradford ME 04410, and/or contributions to support Trevanna Frost Grenfell and The Wildwood Path in their valuable mission, 573 Waning Rd, Unity ME 04988 www.wildwoodpath.com
Finally, I wish to express gratitude to all who have supported Nate and me on our journey. We have a beautiful community of supportive friends in addition to those mentioned above who have been invaluable to us during this process, including but not limited to (because it would be impossible to list everyone) Nikos Kavanya, Becky Randall, Kendall and Jan Chase, Amber Tapley, Mike Robinson, Andrew and Amanda Costello, and all of you who have touched our hearts and supported us during these challenging times.
I leave you with one final gift: a podcast featuring me and airing on Monday, April 18, 2022 on “No Politics, Just People with Matt Brooks”. Make me a post mortem celebrity; make the podcast go viral!
I am at peace now. Much love and many blessings to you all.
