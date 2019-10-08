Tammy R. (Ross) Donovan, age 57, of Burlington, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
Tammy was born on Sept. 4, 1962 in Towanda, daughter of Sharon (Campbell) Butts and the late Richard Ross. She was a graduate of Troy High School and furthered her education at Corning Community College graduating with her bachelors with high honors in nursing; she then attended Mansfield University where she obtained her degree with honors in elementary and special education. Tammy was married to Jon Donovan on Sept. 25, 1997. She was currently employed at the Bradford County Manor as the registered nurse assessment coordinator. Along with her employment at the Bradford County Manor she taught the Certified Nurse Aide Program and was also a certified CPR instructor. Prior to her working at the Bradford County Manor she was a hospice nurse for many years. At one time Tammy also was a substitute teacher and her students adored her but ultimately her nursing career became her passion.
Tammy was an avid horseback rider and could always be found on her horse Shadow with daughter Sarah and the family dog Duke along for the ride. In her spare time she could be found taking rides in her Jeep Rubicon with her husband Jon. She was a dedicated Nana to all of her grandsons and never missed a baseball or soccer game. She was the best cheerleader around, always encouraging and supportive. She loved to spend time with the boys, have sleepovers and bake cookies. She took great pride in her children and their accomplishments.
In her high school years she was a Majorette while she attended Troy High School and later in life volunteered her time as the instructor for the Troy Majorettes and Color Guard for many years. She handmade many Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren and she loved lighthouses.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jon Donovan of Burlington; her children, Ross and Autumn Delauro of Mansfield, Erin and Ben Barrett of Burlington, Sarah and Cody Schoonover of Burlington, Michael Donovan of Burlington; her mother, Sharon (Campbell) Butts; grandchildren, Carson, Reed and Ian Barrett, Owen Delauro; her sister, Deborah Ross of North Carolina; brother, Richard Ross of Dushore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tammy was predeceased by her father, Richard Ross.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947. Memorials in Tammy’s memory may be made to the Rainbow Riders, P.O. Box 122, Troy, PA 16947, Bradford County Manor, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 or to the Troy Area Youth Soccer, P.O. Box 12, Troy, PA 16947.
