Taylor Marie Kamansky, 19, of McClure, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at Geisinger Danville after a brief illness. She was born on May 26, 2000 in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are her parents, Robert (Brandi) Kamansky, Montrose, Pennsylvania, Yvonne (Raymond) West, Oklahoma, Oklahoma; paternal grandparents, Rick and Joan Kamansky, Montrose, Pennsylvania; maternal grandparents, Laurie Olmstead, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, David Keeney, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; maternal great-grandmother, Marilyn Hoffman, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; siblings, Dylan, Hallie, Adison, Gauge, Emerson, Harper, and Hayden; uncles, Michael Kamansky, Montrose, Pennsylvania, and Eric (Holly) Chilson, Wisconsin; several cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandfather, Norm Hoffman.
Taylor had a strong connection to every kind of animal and enjoyed fishing with her uncle. She loved her siblings very much. Taylor enjoyed playing softball, soccer, basketball, and dancing.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Montrose Presbyterian Church. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the East Bridgewater Cemetery.
Donations in Taylor’s name can be made to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 167, Montrose, PA 18801.
