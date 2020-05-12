Teresa L. (McIlwain) Brackman, 46, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away very unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Sayre’s Robert Packer Hospital.
Teresa Lynn was born Jan. 8, 1974 in Sayre, a daughter of William F. McIlwain and Diane (Porter) Cashell. She attended Canton Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1992. After high school, Teresa went on to Penn Tech where she received an associate’s degree as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. On Aug. 30, 1997 , she married the love of her life, Jon Brackman at the East Canton United Methodist Church. They shared 22 wonderful years together. In 2005 they welcomed the birth of a son, Hunter, who she loved dearly. Teresa was employed by the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre for several years. She was active with many different events and organizations but she was most proud of her involvement with the North Street Church decoration committee.
Teresa’s utmost importance in life was her home and family. She enjoyed cooking and baking and always showed the utmost hospitality. She was known to love deeply and at times could hold a grudge as well, if provoked. She had a passion for the outdoors and looked forward to times spent at the pond on the Brackman farm, a place she named her “Happy Place.”
In addition to her father, William F. McIlwain, mother and step-father, Diane (George) Cashell, Teresa is survived by her husband, Jon Brackman of Canton; son, Hunter Brackman of Canton; sister, Trisha McIlwain of Liberty; brother, William Jordan (Brittany) McIlwain; a very special nephew, Kaiden all of Wellsboro; grandfather, Charles Porter of Canton; aunt, Shelia Clementoni of Hughesville; uncle, Denny (MaryAnn) Porter of Canton; father-in-law, Paul Brackman of Canton; brothers-in-law, Stacy Brackman of Canton and Chris Brackman of Galeton; best friends, Mitzi Martin and Tracy Ballard; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nephews and two nieces, and her beloved animals Cali and Sasha.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Doris Porter, and mother-in-law, Nancy Brackman.
A memorial service to celebrate Teresa’s life will be held and announced at a later date.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA 17724, is assisting the Brackman family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Street Church, 177 North Street, Canton, PA 17724 or the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 and to remember Teresa’s late grandmother, Doris Porter, the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
