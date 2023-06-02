Teresa “Terrie” Ann Fries, 69, of Sayre, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital.
“Terrie” as she was known by her family and friends, was born July 4, 1953, in Towanda, Pa., the daughter of Ray and Ida Dunfee Fries. She attended St. Agnes School in Towanda and was a graduate of Towanda High School Class of 1971. She graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1973.
Terrie was employed for 37 ½ years (8-12-1975 to 2-16-2013) at Bradford County Human Services as a Caseworker.
She loved decorating her home and being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed relaxing at her parent’s retirement home in Big Pond, PA.
She is survived by:
Her Sons: Brendon (Kathleen) Long of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Colin (Kim) Long, Newark, DE;
Grandchildren: Evan Kilmer, Amiah Shoutes, Hannah Long, Madie Long
Step-Grandchildren: Rylin Westerfield, Lukas Westerfield, Austin Boan
Great-Grandson: James Boan
Siblings:
Sisters: Julia (James) Barnes of Towanda, Donna (David) Spier of Clifton Springs, NY.
Brother: Ray (Dona) Fries of Sebastian, FL
Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Constance “Connie” Owen, Veronica “Ronnie” Weisensee, and Frances “Fran” Herda.
There will not be any services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St, Sayre, PA 18840.
The memorial contributions may be directed to: https://gofund.me/f3cef59f in Terrie’s memory.
