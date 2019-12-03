Terilyn M. Walters, 22, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident.
Terilyn was born in Towanda on Dec. 3, 1996, and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 2016. She was employed by Original Italian Pizza & Ristorante in Wysox, Pennsylvania. Terilyn enjoyed living life to the fullest and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her mother, Lottie Jean Bump Walters; father, Terrance M. Walters Sr.; brothers, Daniel Bump (Miranda), Christopher (Amy) Walters, Brandon Walters (Katelyn Sturdevant), Skylar Walters, Terrance Walters Jr. (Chrissy); maternal grandmother, Charla Bump (George Pierce Sr.); paternal grandparents, Gloria Rought (Sonny Rought), James (Leah) Walters; niece, Emily Walters; nephew, Taylor Murphy; several aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, Angel Johnson, Seneca George, Bryant Siciliano Parker, Kelly Place and Les Parker, Ally Parsons, Debbie Scavone, Joe Scavone, Vanessa Scavone, Veronica Scavone, Shannon Bump, and her cat, Margaret. Terilyn was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Alfred Bump on Aug. 3, 1995.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
