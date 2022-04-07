Terrin M. Cummings, 31, of Wysox passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1990 in Sayre PA to Roger Cummings and Tonyia Schrader- Cummings. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. Terrin worked at Dupont in Towanda for the past 10 years. He loved anything that involved his children, guns, family, being a goofball, bonfires or having a cold beer. He could light up any room with his smart allic grin and his jokes and remarks.
He leaves behind his beloved children Elizabeth, Winter, Willow and William. He also leaves behind Father Roger Cummings of Wysox, his mother Tonyia Schrader-Cummings (Ron Kelly) of East Smithfield, Paternal Grandparents Joyce and Paul Cummings of Athens. Maternal Grandparents Gary & Gen Schrader of East Smithfield. His sisters and brothers Danielle Birdsall of Duncan OK, Garrison Schrader (Desiree Naylor) of Troy, Deanna Beech (Mike Koser) of Col X Rds, AdamWorthington (Jessica Bradford) of Columbia MO, Lucas Worthington of Athens, Gavin Roloson (Layla McMahon) of Col X Rds, Randy Roloson (Christina Collins) of Big Pond. His beloved nieces and nephews Tiffany, Isaiah, Logan, Nathen, Makaila, Dalton, David, Dianna, Dililah, Penelope, Elliot, Austin and Serenity. Also many loving Aunts and uncles.
Bonus family Chad & Brian Bartholomew of Franklindale, Larry & Paula Vail of Cayuta NY, Bruce & Corey Reynolds of Towanda, Linda Martin of South Waverly, and special little gaming buddy Magoo. Also his life long friend Jerry Martin of Troy. He was predeceased by his brothers Cherric Schrader and Jason Lant and his paternal uncle Paul Cummings. In lieu of flowers you may choose to send contributions to the trust fund accounts set up in the Cummings Children’s name. Donations can be sent to C&N PO Box 8 East Smithfield PA 18817 Attn Cummings’ Children. The family will be holding a private burial and ceremony at their convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.