Terry Lee Anderson Elliott, 59, of 96 Maximus Lane, Wysox, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, with her husband Lynn by her side. Terry was born in Bethlehem, on Dec. 5, 1960 the daughter of Carolann Walters Anderson and Robert James Anderson. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1979 and in early years was employed by Wheeler’s Greenhouse in Wysox and the Towanda Elks Lodge. Terry was a member of the Rome Community Garden. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, and baking.
Terry is survived by her husband, Lynn M. Elliott; mother, Carolann Anderson of Towanda; children, Stephany Heckrote and husband, Roger of Hughesville, Rodney Foust and fiancé Angel Bailey of Herrickville; sisters, Tina Tillert of Waco, Texas, Tracy Tyler of New York state; brother, Robert Michael Anderson and wife, Tammy of Franklindale; brother-in-law, David B. Elliott and wife, Sue of Benton; brother-in-law, Gary D. Elliott of Orangeville; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Jaye Eden. Terry was predeceased by her father, Robert James Anderson; stepmother, Sandra Anderson; and stepson, Carlton Richard Elliott. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Terry’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.