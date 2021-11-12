Terry Lee Stahle “Mex,” 45, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Terry was born November 6, 1976 in Okeechobee, Florida a son of Carol (Buck) Eddy and the late Kevin Stahle, Sr.
Mex was a hard worker. He was employed by various trucking companies throughout the area and most recently by Rough Cut Oil and Gas Services located in Wysox.
Terry loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and all that nature had to offer. He was an avid online shopper, always ordering plenty, often maybe too much. Mex would lend a hand whenever asked and was one never to turn his back on family or friends. Most important to Terry, was his two daughters. He often looked forward to spoiling them and spending time with his girls was always special.
Terry leaves behind; his mother and step-father, Carol (Donald) Eddy of Austinville, daughters; Tailynn and Taleka Stahle both of Troy and his canine “son” Copper, siblings; Barbara (James) Rowland of Florida, Debbie (Frank) Leonard of Roaring Branch, Kevin Lee Stahle II of Alabama, step-brothers; Darrin Eddy and Donald (Jessica) Eddy all of Austinville, step-sister; Denise (Shaun) Brown of Troy as well as, one nephew, several nieces, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father; Kevin Stahle Sr.
Calling hours will be held 10 A.M. to noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A Funeral Service will immediate follow at noon with burial afterwards in the Bradford County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Terry’s name to Pepper Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
