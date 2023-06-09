Terry Lynn Paris, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital following a very brief illness. He was born on November 29, 1977, in Sayre, PA, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Heinz) Paris. Terry was a proud Veteran of US Marines. Terry loved his family, and spending time with them. He enjoyed gathering with his family and friends for dinners and picnics. He was always the first one to suggest going to new restaurants and never hesitated in trying new and different foods. Terry also enjoyed traveling with his friends. He enjoyed all sports but was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan. He was a member of Victory Church, participated in all facets and was previously a greeter during services. Terry cared deeply about and was very active in his community. He was a member of the South Creek Lions Club. He is predeceased by his mom Dorothy Paris and brother Scott Paris. Terry is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years JoElla at home, his 2 daughters Samantha McCaslin of Gillett, PA and Kristen Alison of Canton, PA, 3 grandchildren Kayleigh, Jasmine, and Delilah. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Keith Llewellyn of Tunkhannock, PA, brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Pam Paris of Middlebury Center, PA, sister Kim Chisman of Towanda, PA, brother and sister-in-law Brian and Kim Paris of Sayre, PA and brother David Paris of Canton, PA, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 5pm at the Grover Church of Christ, 20 Main Street, Grover, PA with Pastor Josh Payne and Pastor Will Strunk co-officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Terry’s memory to the South Creek Lions Club, 32749 Rt. 14, Gillett, PA 16925. (For those wishing to send flowers, sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
