The Reverend John Hendrickson Dabback, age 92, of Wyalusing, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, after a life of service to his Lord, his family, and his community.
John was born on July 1, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late John & Emily Hendrickson Dabback. He grew up in the Narberth Presbyterian Church, outside of Philadelphia. Due to the early death of his father, he was not able to complete high school; to support his mother, he enlisted in the Army. After his enlistment, he served in the Reserves and worked for the Insurance Company of North America, followed by 16 years of employment at Vertol Aircraft (later Boeing).
On September 14, 1957, he married Margaret Campbell Robb, whom he had known since childhood, at the Narberth Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 60 years of devoted partnership in ministry and marriage prior to her death on March 6, 2018.
John valued education throughout his life, and he completed his GED while working for Boeing. Upon its completion, he began to attend Pennsylvania Military College at night and graduated with a BS in business administration in 1964. Having felt a calling to the ministry since his service in the army, he resigned from Boeing to attend Conwell Seminary at Temple University.
John served as a student assistant minister at Narberth from 1964-1967 and as the assistant minister at Paoli Presbyterian Church in 1967. He was ordained on November 19, 1967, at the Narberth Church and served the Duncannon Presbyterian Church from 1967-1972. On September 10, 1972, he was installed at the Hallstead/Franklin Hill churches in Northeastern Pennsylvania, which he served for 23 years until his retirement in 1995. His service to the Lord in this time also included terms as vice moderator of Lackawanna Presbytery in 1987, moderator in 1988, and moderator of General Council in 1989.
Upon his retirement, he and Margaret moved to Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, where they found a welcoming community. He continued to minister for another 20 years through pulpit supply positions at Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, Towanda Presbyterian Church, Wysox Presbyterian Church, Nichols Presbyterian Church, and Sugar Run Presbyterian Church. During these years, he was also active with the Wyalusing Masonic Lodge.
John and Margaret enjoyed traveling, including many years of autumn trips to Old Orchard Beach in Maine. When their children were younger, he enjoyed sailing during the summer months at their lake cottage. In line with the value he placed on education, he was a voracious reader with a house full of books. He had a love for music and learned to play the flute several years prior to retirement. The music stand in his study usually had sheet music open, and his recorder or flute would often sit off to the side ready for him to pick up. In recent years, John greatly enjoyed his Sunday afternoon dinners with friends.
John had a warm smile and a quiet, comforting presence. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his family and servant to the many people who he touched through his ministry. He was a well-respected and honorable man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving:
Daughter and son-in-law:
Deborah (Stephen) Starzer Aylett, VA
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
John (Ann) Dabback Williamsport, PA
William (Katherine Axtell) Dabback Harrisonburg, VA
Grandchildren:
Courtney (Miheer) Starzer Kulkarni Richmond, VA
Chad (Lindley) Starzer Richmond, VA
Thad (Jessica) Dabback Crestview, FL
Leah Dabback Williamsport, PA
Aaron (Allison) Dabback South Williamsport, PA
Abigail Dabback Williamsport, PA
Kaleb Dabback Fort Carson, CO
Laura Dabback Harrisonburg, VA
Grace Dabback Harrisonburg, VA
Four great-grandchildren:
Adriel Dabback Crestview, FL
Temperance Dabback Crestview, FL
Lilah Mae Bower Williamsport, VA
Kaiden Kulkarni Richmond, VA
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA where family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Brenda Reibson officiating. He will be interred with his wife, Margaret, in the Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
