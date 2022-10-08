On September 27, 2022 Thelma J. Thomas, 91, formerly of LeRaysville, Pa. went to join her heavenly loved ones.
Thelma Jeanette LaCroix was born July 13, 1931 to Edward J. LaCroix and Thelma L. Nelson LaCroix. Born in a Long Branch, New Jersey hospital across the Lower Bay of Queens, Thelma came home to a quaint brownstone on 64th Street in New York City. She spent many childhood days playing in Central Park along with her grandfather, enjoying pony rides and the Merry Go Round. In 1940, just before her brother Daris E. LaCroix was born, the family moved to Islip, Long Island. There, her parents helped with the war effort, as both of them worked at Grumman Aircraft building planes. Her mom was a “Rosie the Riveter. “ She would proudly share that story about her mom and dad. Growing up in Islip, Thelma loved animals and had two horses she often rode. She graduated from Islip High School in June of 1949. Thelma married her first husband three days after graduation and gave birth the next year to her first child, Shelley. Thelma’s Mom loved helping with her first grandchild, so Thelma joined the workforce herself, managing a women’s clothing store in Islip for several years.
The young fashion conscious mother, now with the addition of her son Jeffrey, moved in 1957 to a small farm her husband had purchased in the rural community of Neath, Pennsylvania. Living in the country between LeRaysville and Warren Center, Thelma slowly made new friends. In the early morning of 1958, alone at home with the children, a structure fire broke out. If it hadn’t been for Thelma’s German Shepard, Winnie, she and her children would have most likely perished. It was this day she learned of the true generosity of the community, as everyone came together to help with clothing, shelter, food and money. Shortly after starting over from the fire, Thelma added another child, Melissa.
Following a divorce in the early 1960’s Thelma decided to remain in the area. She met and married a local man, L. William “Bud” Thomas, in December, 1964. They made their home on East Street, LeRaysville. Bud purchased a garage in town and together they worked side by side, operating Thomas Texaco until 1989. In the early years of their marriage, they added two sons, Bill and Tracy. The garage was perfectly located in the center of town, across from the bank. With many people conducting their business downtown each day, Thelma was able to keep abreast of all the local news, reigning as the unofficial Mayor of L-Town, as she called it. A local resident once quipped, there are 3 forms of communication in LeRaysville. Telephone, Telegraph and Tele-Thelma. She was a proud member of the Order of The Eastern Star for more than 50 years, a member of the LeRaysville Civic Club, and a Bradford County Republican committeewoman in the 70’s and 80’s.
In 1991, at age 60, Thelma took a job at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She first worked as an aide on a new woman’s health unit and then became a transporter for the operating room. She loved interacting with patients, telling them she was the “Ambassador of the OR,” making them all feel safe and comfortable on their way to and from surgery. The 12 years she worked for Robert Packer Hospital gave her great comfort and confidence when she needed open heart surgery at 80.
Thelma had a bigger than life gift of gab. She could and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Her memory was unmatched. She was an avid reader and movie buff. She could remember names, events in history, films, authors and details about not only her family, but everyone in the community and their families. She was a member of her daughter’s weekly trivia team at Tioga Downs for several years. Her knowledge was often utilized, and she loved the fancy dinners the team enjoyed, paid for with gift cards won in the weekly competitions. She could knit and crochet and was always reading a good book. Thelma remained amazingly tech savvy until the very end. She stayed in contact with many through her Facebook account, and loved to converse with most of her friends through Messenger. She also learned how to stream great shows through her Prime, Netflix and Hulu accounts. She was always quick to have a discussion about the latest show she was binging.
Thelma loved her family, her many friends, and her community. She loved a good conversation, she loved to laugh, she loved a good party, and she loved life. In the end, Thelma was ready to say goodbye. She said, “I’ve had a good run. I’ll miss you all at Christmas, but I’ll see you all soon on the other side. “
Thelma was predeceased by her brother Daris E. LaCroix, her husband L William “Bud” Thomas, a son Jeffrey Wever and a granddaughter Tammy McMicken.
She is survived by: daughters Shelley (David) Kowalewski and Melissa (Todd) Bowers; sons William (Jodi) Thomas and Tracy (Rose Watson) Thomas. Grandchildren: Jennifer Pinney, Amy Kane, Richard Herman, Jennifer Rothschild, Darin Chaffee, Tyler Bowers and Jamie Munn. Fourteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 – 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 1pm at the funeral chapel. To watch Thelma’s Live Stream of her service: https://my.gather.app/remember/thelma-thomas-sep-2022
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Thelma Jeanette (LaCroix) Thomas.
